Government would ensure implementation of ROPAL- President assures Diaspora – Ghana Business News

Government would ensure implementation of ROPAL- President assures Diaspora
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians in the Diaspora of his government's determination to provide the needed funding to enable the Electoral Commission (EC) to implement the Representation of the Peoples Amendment Law …
Gov't ready for ROPAL – President
Laws must work in Ghana – Hamid
