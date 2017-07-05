Governor Bello weeps at burial of his DG Protocol, Jiya Vatsa [PHOTOS]

Daily Post Nigeria

Niger State Governor, Sani Bello on Wednesday wept uncontrollably at the burial of his Director General, Protocol, Mamman Jiya Vatsa. The Janaiza (funeral) prayers took place at the family house of the Vatsas in Malali Quarters, Kaduna and was led by …



and more »