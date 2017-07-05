Governor Bello weeps at burial of his DG Protocol, Jiya Vatsa [PHOTOS]

Niger State Governor, Sani Bello on Wednesday wept uncontrollably at the burial of his Director General, Protocol, Mamman Jiya Vatsa. The Janaiza (funeral) prayers took place at the family house of the Vatsas in Malali Quarters, Kaduna and was led by Mallam Umar Farouq, Niger Director General of Religious Affairs, Vatsa died on Tuesday in […]

Governor Bello weeps at burial of his DG Protocol, Jiya Vatsa [PHOTOS]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

