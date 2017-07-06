Governor Fayose Bans Public Processions, Students Activities To Forestall ‘Cultism’

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state has banned all students’ activities and public processions in the state.

The prohibition was delivered in a statement issued on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayina.

In the statement, security operatives are said to have been put on the red alert to prevent any such gathering in the state, especially in cities with high students’ population.

This, according to the statement, was to forestall the gathering of cultists who want to embark on public procession.

It noted that the ban is due to information available to the state government that “secret cults will embark on public procession every July 7 in the state”.

It further stated that security operatives in major towns in the state have been put on the red alert to prevent any such gathering.

“Security operatives are to also be on red alert in Ijero Ekiti, Oye Ekiti and other towns with high students activities. They are to conduct stop and search on any vehicles within the state,” the statement read. “There must be no activities of secret cults in Ekiti state henceforth and there must no students procession of any form. “Anyone found culpable in this act of using cultists to cause anarchy in the state will be dealt with decisively. This directive should be adhere to strictly.”

