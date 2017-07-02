Pages Navigation Menu

Governor Fayose Sacks All Commissioners in Hs Cabinet

Posted on Jul 2, 2017

The Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has directed the immediate dissolution of the State Executive Council.

The announcement was made in a statement released by the Governor’s aide, Lere Olayinka.

All the former Commissioners are directed to hand over to the Permanent Secretaries of their respective ministries.

The governor thanked the former commissioners for their service to the

