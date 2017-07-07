Joho ‘alpha hooligans’ trashed my truck, office, says Omar – The Star, Kenya
Joho 'alpha hooligans' trashed my truck, office, says Omar
Mombasa governor candidate Hassan Omar has blamed Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho's campaign team for attacking his campaign secretariat and a vehicle. The incident happened on Friday at 3am. Two youths in a saloon car drove past the …
