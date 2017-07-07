Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Joho ‘alpha hooligans’ trashed my truck, office, says Omar – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Joho 'alpha hooligans' trashed my truck, office, says Omar
The Star, Kenya
Mombasa governor candidate Hassan Omar has blamed Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho's campaign team for attacking his campaign secretariat and a vehicle. The incident happened on Friday at 3am. Two youths in a saloon car drove past the …
Joho tells off Ruto over education remarkK24 TV
Governor Joho now tells off IEBC over billboardsThe Standard
IEBC orders Governor Hassan Joho to allow opponents to erect campaign billboardsKDRTV
TUKO.CO.KE
all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.