Governor Lalong recalls over 2, 000 disengaged teachers

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has approved that recall of over 2,000 teachers disengaged from the service of the state in 2013. The aim is to improve the basic educational sector and address the shortfall of teachers in the State’s public primary schools. The development was disclosed by the Chairman of the State Universal […]

