Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Governor Munya threatens to withdraw support for Uhuru re-election – The Standard

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


K24 TV

Governor Munya threatens to withdraw support for Uhuru re-election
The Standard
Meru governor Peter Munya has threatened to withdraw support for President Uhuru Kenyatta following what he claims as continued harassment by some state officials. Munya, claimed that on Sunday, when he attended the Ushirika day celebrations in …
Munya: Stop harassing me or I rethink my political standDaily Nation
Powerful governor threatens Uhuru ahead of August General ElectionTUKO.CO.KE
Panic after Munya threatened to ditch Uhuru KenyattaZIPO.CO.KE
K24 TV
all 10 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.