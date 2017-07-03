Governor Munya threatens to withdraw support for Uhuru re-election – The Standard
Governor Munya threatens to withdraw support for Uhuru re-election
The Standard
Meru governor Peter Munya has threatened to withdraw support for President Uhuru Kenyatta following what he claims as continued harassment by some state officials. Munya, claimed that on Sunday, when he attended the Ushirika day celebrations in …
Munya: Stop harassing me or I rethink my political stand
Powerful governor threatens Uhuru ahead of August General Election
Panic after Munya threatened to ditch Uhuru Kenyatta
