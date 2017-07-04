Governor Munya’s plea to European Union observers – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
Governor Munya's plea to European Union observers
The Standard
Meru Governor Peter Munya with European Union Election Observers Gabriela SKULOVA (center) and Domenico CASTELLANI (right) at his office, on July 4, 2017. Munya expressed his political frustration engineered by his political rivals to the observers, …
Munya wants gov't to ensure security for political aspirants
Munya to abandon Uhuru if state offi cers keep harassing locals, disrupting meetings
Kenya: Munya – Stop Harassing Me or I Rethink My Political Stand
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!