Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Governor Munya’s plea to European Union observers – The Standard

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Standard

Governor Munya's plea to European Union observers
The Standard
Meru Governor Peter Munya with European Union Election Observers Gabriela SKULOVA (center) and Domenico CASTELLANI (right) at his office, on July 4, 2017. Munya expressed his political frustration engineered by his political rivals to the observers, …
Munya wants gov't to ensure security for political aspirantsKenya Broadcasting Corporation
Munya to abandon Uhuru if state offi cers keep harassing locals, disrupting meetingsThe Star, Kenya
Kenya: Munya – Stop Harassing Me or I Rethink My Political StandAllAfrica.com
TUKO.CO.KE –KDRTV
all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.