Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Governor Nathif Jama denies existence of ‘frozen account’ – Daily Nation

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Nation

Governor Nathif Jama denies existence of 'frozen account'
Daily Nation
Garissa Governor Nathif Jama displays bank statements during a press conference at Stanley Hotel in Nairobi on July 3, 2017. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NATION MEDIA GROUP. In Summary. Mr Jama said the EACC relied on fictitious documents to make …
Bank disowns statement in Sh5.2bn Garissa governor suitBusiness Daily (press release) (blog)
Garissa governor threatens to sue anti-corruption agencyThe Standard
Nathif Jama hits out at EACC over account with billionsKDRTV

all 11 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.