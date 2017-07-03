Governor Nathif Jama denies existence of ‘frozen account’ – Daily Nation
Daily Nation
Governor Nathif Jama denies existence of 'frozen account'
Garissa Governor Nathif Jama displays bank statements during a press conference at Stanley Hotel in Nairobi on July 3, 2017. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NATION MEDIA GROUP. In Summary. Mr Jama said the EACC relied on fictitious documents to make …
