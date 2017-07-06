Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Govt to develop 5-year Diaspora remittances plan – NewsDay

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


NewsDay

Govt to develop 5-year Diaspora remittances plan
NewsDay
GOVERNMENT seeks to develop a five-year Diaspora plan aimed at promoting remittances in line with the diaspora policy adopted last year. BY Fidelity Mhlanga. Secretary for Economic Planning and Investment Promotion Judith Kateera said following the …
IOM keen to assist Zim on Diaspora remittancesThe Herald
Zim Diaspora has surpassed 3 million, govt claimsNew Zimbabwe.com

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.