Govt to develop 5-year Diaspora remittances plan
NewsDay
GOVERNMENT seeks to develop a five-year Diaspora plan aimed at promoting remittances in line with the diaspora policy adopted last year. BY Fidelity Mhlanga. Secretary for Economic Planning and Investment Promotion Judith Kateera said following the …
IOM keen to assist Zim on Diaspora remittances
Zim Diaspora has surpassed 3 million, govt claims
