‘Govt understands that Nnamdi Kanu means well for the people, downtrodden’

The leader of Independent People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, in an interview with SaharaReporters, has alleged that the government is using media to spread false information about him and his agitation for Biafra.

He revealed that the people in power know that he is the right person to lead the people, thereby employing all means to make him lose the support of his people.

“The media has an interest in maintaining one Nigeria with those that loot, steal and cheat in the political landscape. The more Nigeria continues, the more this criminal and rogues get fatter. All those spreading nonsense about Nnamdi Kanu know that Nnamdi Kanu is the only person capable of articulating a policy that can get people out of the mess that we are in. The government wants us to remain poor, they know what they are saying is false but they continue to say so.” Nnamdi said.

He also advised Biafrans and Nigerians to disregard any form of false information being shared by the government. However, he stated that he is no position to determine how people consume information.

The IPOB leader challenged the people to question the government on main issues affecting the country.

“People should be more concerned with the gross abuse of human rights being perpetrated by DSS, Police, and Army. They should ask questions on Amnesty report, the mass grave in army barracks in Onitsha, bad roads despite the resources in the country and unemployed graduates.”

“The government understands that Nnamdi Kanu means well for the people, downtrodden and those who are suffering, so they turn your mind around because they know you are not disciplined enough to understand that you need to stand your ground to demand what is yours. That is why it is very easy to twist the mind of a black mind.” Mr. Nnamdi added.

Mr. Nnamdi reiterated that nothing can make them reverse on their decision from breaking away from Nigeria.

“There is absolutely nothing anybody can do. We have crossed the point of no return and there is nothing anybody can do, if I am alive or dead wherever I may be, Biafra will come. If I die, it will be better because it will even make it come quicker.”

