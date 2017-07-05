Govt’s quit notice unsettles Rivers community – Vanguard
Govt's quit notice unsettles Rivers community
Vanguard
PORT HAR-COURT— Residents of Ahiamakara, in Ogbunabali Community, Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Rivers State, have been thrown into pandemonium following a quit notice served on them by the state government. ADVERTISING.
