Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Govt’s quit notice unsettles Rivers community – Vanguard

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Govt's quit notice unsettles Rivers community
Vanguard
PORT HAR-COURT— Residents of Ahiamakara, in Ogbunabali Community, Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Rivers State, have been thrown into pandemonium following a quit notice served on them by the state government. ADVERTISING.

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.