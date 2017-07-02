Grace Park and Daniel Dae Kim Leave Hawaii Five-O Before Season 8

Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park, who play Kono Kalakaua and Chin Ho Kelly in the CBS series Hawaii Five-O, have exited the show before the start of Season 8, according to TVLine. Fans will learn the fates of the characters in the first episode of the new season, which premieres Friday, September 29 at 9/8c. Season 8 will mark …

The post Grace Park and Daniel Dae Kim Leave Hawaii Five-O Before Season 8 appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

