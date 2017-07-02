Pages Navigation Menu

Grace Park and Daniel Dae Kim Leave Hawaii Five-O Before Season 8

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Entertainment

Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park, who play Kono Kalakaua and Chin Ho Kelly in the CBS series Hawaii Five-O, have exited the show before the start of Season 8, according to TVLine. Fans will learn the fates of the characters in the first episode of the new season, which premieres Friday, September 29 at 9/8c. Season 8 will mark …

