Graduate Assistant Technical Officer at FHI 360 – Uyo

Posted on Jul 3, 2017

FHI 360, is recruiting to fill the position of: Assistant Technical Officer. The position is located in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. Interested candidates should possess BSc. Nursing, Public Health, Pharmacy or other closely related field, with 1-3 years relevant experience.

