Grand father arrested by RRS for allegedly stealing cables ( Read up his confession )

Two suspects have been arrested by operatives of Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command in separate incidences yesterday for alleged vandalisation of cable and transformer. The suspects, who are identified as Oladele Elegbede, 54 and Andrew Onoriode 25, were arrested early in the morning by the operatives in Dopemu and Alausa area …

The post Grand father arrested by RRS for allegedly stealing cables ( Read up his confession ) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

