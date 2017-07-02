Pages Navigation Menu

Grand father arrested by RRS for allegedly stealing cables ( Read up his confession )

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Two suspects have been arrested by operatives of Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command in separate incidences yesterday for alleged vandalisation of cable and transformer. The suspects, who are identified as  Oladele Elegbede, 54 and Andrew Onoriode 25, were arrested early in the morning by the operatives in Dopemu and Alausa area …

