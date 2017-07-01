Grazing Bill: Obaseki Washes Hands Off, Appeals For Calm

By Patrick Ochoga, Benin City

Following public outcry from members if the public in Edo over the grazing bill before the Edo State House of Assembly, Governor Godwin Obaseki, weekend said the never emanated from the Executive arm of government.

It would be recalled that Fulani herdsmen in the last two months had killed, raped and beheaded no less than 10 persons in separate Edo farm communities.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to State Government, Osarodion Ogie said ” whilst the Executive arm fully respects and recognizes the vital role of the Legislature in the Law making process also noted that the Government is concerned at the fact that no prior consultation or engagement was initiated with other arms of Government regarding such a sensitive issue.

“The Government has requested a copy of the bill under consideration, and intends to study same and make its view thereon known at the Public hearing proposed by the House on the matter.

“Government expects all Edo citizens and stakeholders to take advantage of the hearing process to canvass their views in the true spirit of democracy in order to assist the House to come to an informed decision on this matter and reflect the clear views of the generality of our people.

“Mr. Governor therefore appeals to all concerned to remain calm as no decision has or can be reached on the matter without the participation of all stakeholders and urges politicians not to misrepresent facts or take any cynical or opportunistic actions which may unduly heat up the polity.

The post Grazing Bill: Obaseki Washes Hands Off, Appeals For Calm appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

