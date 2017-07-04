Greece’s Princess Olympia Had The Most Over The Top 21st Birthday [Images]

Although there might have been a few hits and misses at the extravagant, star-studded combined birthday party of Princess Olympia and Crown Prince of Greece, Pavlos, over the weekend, there was a whole lot of opulence involved.

The theme requested that guests “revolutionise” the black tie, and while some merely added an extravagant accessory, others went all out.

Held on Sunday night in the Cotswolds, the ‘5021 revolution’-themed party [combined ages of the two: Olympia turned 21 and her father, Pavlos, 50] had royalty, socialites, and fashion greats come together for an incredibly elegant party.

From Nicky and Paris Hilton to Nicky Rothschild and Poppy Delevingne, also in attendance was Alexandra & Talita von Furstenberg, designer Valantino Garavani, India Hicks, Ivy Getty, Eleonore Habsburg, Carina Axelsson and a whole lot more.

Of course, we have all the pics of all the extravagance:

Not going to lie, I would have totally gone if I had been invited. Opulence and cake for the win.

[source:dailymail]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

