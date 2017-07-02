Greg Mbadiwe Honours Parents with New Hotel – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Greg Mbadiwe Honours Parents with New Hotel
THISDAY Newspapers
Former President, Chief Olsegun Obasanjo, former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku and Chief Oladipo Ogunbanjo are among leading dignitaries from all walks of life expected at the official opening of the newest relaxation and …
OBJ, Anyaoku to unveil Kings Celia resort centre
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!