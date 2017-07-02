Greg Mbadiwe Honours Parents with New Hotel

Former President, Chief Olsegun Obasanjo, former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku and Chief Oladipo Ogunbanjo are among leading dignitaries from all walks of life expected at the official opening of the newest relaxation and tourist centre, Kings Celia Hotel and Suites.

The new resort which is also established to project the culture and history of the country will host an assortment of distinguished guests at the opening formalities on July 6.

According to the promoters of the hotel, Ambassador Greg Mbadiwe, the project was set-up to foster the development of the hospitality industry.

He added that another reason for establishing the hotel was to honour his late parents; the late Dr Kingsley Ozumba and the late Lady Cecilia Mbadiwe, whose names were used to coin the name of the hotel.

The General Manager, Hassan Fawaz promised that the relaxation centre will provide guests with classy treatment and luxury facilities.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

