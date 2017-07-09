Group calls for harmonious relationship between Executive, Legislative arms

The Buhari Media Support Group (BMSG) has called for a cordial relationship between the Executive and Legislative arms of government in the interest of the citizens of Nigeria.

In a statement signed by Austin Braimoh, acting chairman and Cassidy Madueke, secretary, the group said the two arms must eschew disagreements, rancour and controversies that can undermine the realisation of the `Change’ mantra of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Harmonious working relationship between the two arms of government is the only factor that will create the enabling environment and momentum needed for APC to live up to its promise of moving Nigeria to the next level of growth and development,” it said.

“We strongly believe that the overwhelming pan-Nigeria mandate the APC secured in 2015 was a vote of confidence in the capacity of the party to eschew the rancour that bedevilled governments of the past which, in turn, led to grievous consequences on the peaceful and economic advancement of the country,” the group further said.

According to BMSG, “A situation where principal officers of the National Assembly turn the executive/legislature relationship into a public show of combativeness and an untoward contest for superiority is unacceptable, in the sense that such a frosty relationship will derail the process of realising the change mantra.

“The outward show of belligerence against the executive by a National Assembly that is populated by majority of APC members continues to send confusing signals to majority of Nigerians.

“Since the APC is in control of the executive and legislature, it is taken for granted that both arms understand that they have the clear mandate of facilitating and institutionalising the ‘Change’ not only in form, but also in deeds in the Nigerian social, political and economic spheres.

“There is the need for a new culture of harmonious relationship between the different arms of government in the concerted effort to achieve new advances for Nigerians in all spheres of existence

We call on all officers of state in both the executive and legislative arms of government to close ranks for the good of the masses that daily look up to them as agents of change.”

