Group decries immorality in Igalaland

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA—A socio-cultural group in Igalaland of Kogi State, The Igala Heritage Foundation, IHF, has frowned at the social and moral decadence in the state, especially Igalaland.

The group said it has mapped out strategies to address the moral decadence, calling on the traditional institutions to collaborate with the group to fight the social menace.

Chairman of the foundation, Chief Ogwu Onoja, spoke yesterday, when the group paid a visit to the Attah of Igalaland, HRM Michael Ameh Oboni II, for royal blessings.

Responding, the monarch called for unity among Igala sons and daughters, enjoining the body to work collectively for the growth and development of the land.

 

