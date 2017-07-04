Group faults endorsement of candidate for Osun West by-election

The Osun Progressive Youth Forum, OPYF, a coalition of youth associations in Osun State, has described as “phony,” the purported endorsement of the PDP candidate in the forthcoming Osun West Senatorial by-election slated for July 8, 2017.

In a statement issued in Osogbo by the the forum’s General Secretary, Mr. Popoola Lawal, it called “on the good people of Osun West Senatorial zone to remain vigilant and committed to voting peacefully and orderly for a tested, capable and trusted candidate in the by-election and refuse to be swayed or distracted by peddlers of lies, falsehood, blackmail and phony endorsements.”

The statement reads in parts: “We are glad to note that our fears have been put to rest by the genuine and respectable CNPP which has, through a press statement, exposed the lies, falsehood, fraudulent, opportunistic and phony endorsement.

“Once again, want to inform the good people of Osun West Senatorial zone that the fraudulent endorsement is another failed adventure of the anti-democratic elements to confuse and distract the good people of Osun West Senatorial zone from exercising their franchise on Saturday.”

The post Group faults endorsement of candidate for Osun West by-election appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

