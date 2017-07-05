Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Group gives President Buhari ultimatum to address the nation by Thursday

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A Nigerian pro-democracy group, Concerned Nigerians, has again demanded that Senate President Bukola Saraki, in conjunction with Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, direct the setting up of a medical panel to ascertain whether President Muhammadu Buhari is incapacitated, under the provisions of Section 144 sub-section 4 of the Nigerian Constitution. It also asked the President to …

The post Group gives President Buhari ultimatum to address the nation by Thursday appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.