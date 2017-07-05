Pages Navigation Menu

Groups trying to recall me are blackmailers – Senator Andy Uba

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The purported plans to recall the senator representing Anambra south senatorial zone, Andy Uba has been described as mere blackmail by some selfish individuals in the state. Media aide to senator Uba, Barr. Uchem Obi in a statement made available to reporters Wednesday named a group,Dynamic Youth Organization (DYO) as part of the plan to […]

