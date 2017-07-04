Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

GTBank Listed Among Top 20 Banks In Africa, 1000 Global Banks.

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Africa, World | 0 comments

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, GTBank, has been ranked among The Banker Magazine’s Top 25 Banks in Africa that was released last night, in the magazine’s 2017 1000 Global Banks’ ranking. Other banks on the lists are Zenith Bank Plc, FirstBank Nigeria, Access Bank, United Bank for Africa Plc and Diamond Bank Plc. According to the…

The post GTBank Listed Among Top 20 Banks In Africa, 1000 Global Banks. appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.