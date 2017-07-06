Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Guinness kicks off N40bn Rights Issues – Vanguard

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Guinness kicks off N40bn Rights Issues
Vanguard
LAGOS—Guinness Nigeria Plc has secured approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, and the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, to open offer for N39.7 billion Rights Issue to its existing shareholders. The company is offering the rights to …
Guinness Nigeria to float N39.7 billion rights issueGuardian (blog)

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.