Guinness kicks off N40bn Rights Issues
Vanguard
Guinness kicks off N40bn Rights Issues
Vanguard
LAGOS—Guinness Nigeria Plc has secured approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, and the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, to open offer for N39.7 billion Rights Issue to its existing shareholders. The company is offering the rights to …
Guinness Nigeria to float N39.7 billion rights issue
