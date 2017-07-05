Guinness Nigeria begins N39.7bn share sale to cut funding costs – TV360
|
Guinness Nigeria begins N39.7bn share sale to cut funding costs
Guinness Nigeria has launched a share sale to raise 39.7 billion naira ($126 million) from existing shareholders to help lower its financing costs. This comes just as the company reported its first annual loss in 30 years last year. The beer maker, the …
Guinness Nigeria set for N39.7bn rights issue
