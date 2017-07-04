Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gunmen abduct Uniport teaching hospital consultant

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt Unknown gunmen in Port Harcourt have kidnapped Dr. Alex Akani, a medical consultant of Obstetrics and Gynecology with the Department of Family Medicine, University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) during the weekend. Circumstances surrounding the kidnap of the renowned medical doctor remain hazy as of the time of filing in this story.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.