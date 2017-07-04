Gunmen abduct Uniport teaching hospital consultant

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt Unknown gunmen in Port Harcourt have kidnapped Dr. Alex Akani, a medical consultant of Obstetrics and Gynecology with the Department of Family Medicine, University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) during the weekend. Circumstances surrounding the kidnap of the renowned medical doctor remain hazy as of the time of filing in this story.

