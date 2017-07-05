Gunmen kidnap Baale of Magodo

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The spate of insecurity in Lagos State was Wednesday further exposed after gunmen kidnapped the Baale of Shangisha, Magodo, Chief Mutiu Ogundare.

Vanguard gathered the chief was kidnapped at about 9 am while driving along Center for Management Development, CMD road, Ikosi-Isheri Local Council Development Area, LCDA.

Sources said that the abductors waylayed Ogundare while driving incompany of another chief, who they instructed to alight from the vehicle, before the abduction

Ogundare’s abduction came barely months after he and other residents kicked against the installation of Oba of Shangisha, Oba Jamiu Lawal, claiming that Lawal doesn’t belong to the ruling family in the community.

The post Gunmen kidnap Baale of Magodo appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

