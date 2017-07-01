Pages Navigation Menu

Gunmen kidnap Imo APC chieftain, demand N6m ransom

Posted on Jul 1, 2017

Gunmen have abducted a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress in Imo State, Barrister Kingsley Ononuju. A family source told our correspondent on Saturday that Ononuju was kidnapped after he left his Owerri residence located at Oguta Street in Aladimma area of the state capital at 8pm on Thursday. The family source who preferred […]

