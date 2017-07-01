Gunmen kidnap Imo APC chieftain, demand N6m ransom

Gunmen have abducted a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress in Imo State, Barrister Kingsley Ononuju. A family source told our correspondent on Saturday that Ononuju was kidnapped after he left his Owerri residence located at Oguta Street in Aladimma area of the state capital at 8pm on Thursday. The family source who preferred […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

