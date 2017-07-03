Gunmen kill 2 in Akwa Ibom

By Dennis Udoma

UYO—two persons have been reportedly killed by gunmen in Ukanafun Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, yesterday.

The victim, Mr. Paragi from Nkek Village, was reportedly shot dead at about 6p.m. by gunmen at a barbing saloon at Nkek Urua Uko.

Also, another victim, Barrister Mfon Etukudo from Idung Nneke Village, was also reportedly killed yesterday by the rampaging gunmen in Ukanafun.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Chukwu Ikechukwu, while confirming the incident, described the killings as unfortunate.

He said: ‘‘The police is aware of the incident in Ukanafun this morning (yesterday) and it is very unfortunate.

‘‘It is very sad and we have deposited the corpses in the mortuary in Ukanafun, while the man-hunt for the perpetrators of the dastardly act is on.

‘‘We are on their trail and we hope to get them arrested and bring them to justice.”

The post Gunmen kill 2 in Akwa Ibom appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

