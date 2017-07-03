Gunmen kill father of 12 for his motorcycle in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—GUNMEN, weekend, killed a father of 12, Mathias Abah, and stole his motorcycle along Oda Road, the outskirts of Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Vanguard gathered that the deceased, who had two wives, was reportedly killed around 7:30a.m. on Saturday, when he was returning to his Isagba camp from Oda town.

His brother, Friday Bernard, told Vanguard that the deceased was attacked by the robbers after he dropped his daughter, Esther, who wrote last Saturday’s common entrance examination.

According to Bernard, his brother dropped his daughter at Ogbe High School, Oda, but was shot dead on his way back to his camp.

Bernard said the remains of his brother were moved to the mortuary by policemen from Ala Police Division.

Contacted, the state’s Police image-maker, Femi Joseph, confirmed the incident, adding that detectives had commenced investigation into it.

