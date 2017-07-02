Gunmen kill two in A-Ibom

By Dennis Udoma

UYO – At least two persons have been reportedly killed by unknown gunmen in Ukanafun Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State on Sunday.

Although, reason for the killing was not immediately known but, a source in the area told Vanguard that, the victims identified as Mr Paragi from Nkek Village in the area was shot dead yesterday at about 6 pm by gun men at a barbing saloon at Nkek Urua Uko.

Also, another victim, Barrister Mfon Etukudo from Idung Nneke Village was mauled to dead on Sunday by the rampaging gunmen in Ukanafun. Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Chukwu Ikechukwu while confirming the incident to our correspondent on the telephone described the killings as unfortunate.

He said, ‘‘the police is aware of the incident in Ukanafun this morning and it is very unfortunate. ‘‘It is very sad and we have deposited the corpses in the mortuary in Ukanafun, while the man-hunt for the perpetrators o

The post Gunmen kill two in A-Ibom appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

