Gunmen kill youth leader, lawyer in Akwa Ibom- Police

Unidentified gunmen have killed a youth leader, identified as Paragi and Mr Mfon Etukudo, a lawyer, in Ukanafun Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom. Paragi, who hailed from Nkek Village, was said to have been shot dead on Saturday at about 6pm at a barbing saloon at Nkek Urua Uko in Ukanafun. Etukudo, from Idung Nneke Village in Ukanafun, was murdered by unknown gunmen on Sunday.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

