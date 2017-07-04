Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Guptas are toxic – Nzimande – Daily dispatch

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily dispatch

Guptas are toxic – Nzimande
Daily dispatch
SA Communist Party general secretary Blade Nzimande has launched a fresh attack on the Gupta family‚ saying they were playing a “toxic role” in the ANC and in government. “We have to fight the influence of what the SACP has called the parasitic …
Blade Nzimande: We Don't Know If We Are In An Alliance With The ANC Or The GuptasHuffington Post South Africa (blog)
We can't only blame the Guptas – Blade NzimandeNews24

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.