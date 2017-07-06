Pages Navigation Menu

GUTA backs VAT Flat Rate Policy – Ghana News Agency

Posted on Jul 6, 2017


GUTA backs VAT Flat Rate Policy
Accra, June 6 GNA – The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has stated that it fully supports the VAT Flat Rate Scheme (VFRS), which is very good policy that would ensure fairness in the business environment. According to GUTA, the vast majority
