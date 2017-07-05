Gynecologist attributes rising cases of IVF to abortion, infection

GYNECOLOGIST and Managing Director, First Fertility Hospital Makurdi, Benue State, Dr Steven Hwande, has attributed the rising cases of In Vitro Fertilisation, IVF to too many abortions, infections and abnormal ovulation due to obesity among women. Hwande who disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Makurdi yesterday, stated that IVF is relatively new in […]

