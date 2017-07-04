Haa! Nigeriam Beauty Queen, Dabota Lawson Spends N5m On Butt Lift (Photos)
According to SDK, Dabota who was once married to a Billionaire Businessman Sunny Aku, the butt lift which involves ‘fat’ being transferred was done by a doctor in Lagos and the beauty queen spent N5million for it.
SDK went further to report that other female celebrities who have done butt lift before now include; Tracy, Rukky Sanda, Caroline, Oge Okoye, Ebube, Ini Edo, Waje and Omawumi.
