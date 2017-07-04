Haa! Nigeriam Beauty Queen, Dabota Lawson Spends N5m On Butt Lift (Photos)

Nigerian beauty queen and mother of one, Dabota Lawson, have reportedly joined the list of Nigerian female celebs who have done Brazilian butt lift.

According to SDK, Dabota who was once married to a Billionaire Businessman Sunny Aku, the butt lift which involves ‘fat’ being transferred was done by a doctor in Lagos and the beauty queen spent N5million for it.

SDK went further to report that other female celebrities who have done butt lift before now include; Tracy, Rukky Sanda, Caroline, Oge Okoye, Ebube, Ini Edo, Waje and Omawumi.