Hailey Adeleke: The Face Of Davido’s 2nd Daughter (Photos)

O.B.O. has finally shared the frontal face of his new born daughter, Hailey Adeleke. The DMW boss, via his snapchat account posted a picture of the gorgeous few weeks old and wrote; “OMO OBO!! HAILEY ADELEKE!!! READY FOR THEM!!”. Source: Naijaloaded

The post Hailey Adeleke: The Face Of Davido’s 2nd Daughter (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

