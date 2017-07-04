Pages Navigation Menu

Hajj 2017: Airlift of Nigerian pilgrims begins July 30

The airlift of Nigerian Pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for Hajj 2017 will begin on Friday, July 30. This is contained in a statement on Tuesday by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, spokesperson, Uba Mana. The commission disclosed that it has started processing visa for about 40,000 intending pilgrims that have so far completed […]

