Hajj 2017: Airlift of Nigerian pilgrims to Saudi Arabia begins July 30

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, has confirmed that airlift of Nigerian Pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for Hajj 2017 will begin On Friday, July 30. The commission also said it has started processing visa for about 40,000 intending pilgrims that have so far completed their payments in various states of the federation. The states …

The post Hajj 2017: Airlift of Nigerian pilgrims to Saudi Arabia begins July 30 appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

