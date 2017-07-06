Hajj 2017: Reprieve as NAHCON directs states to extend payment deadline
The extension became necessary to enable the intending pilgrims more time to pay the outstanding balance.
The post Hajj 2017: Reprieve as NAHCON directs states to extend payment deadline appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!