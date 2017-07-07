Happy 1st Anniversary to Ciara & Russel Wilson! See her Sweet Message to Him

Happy one year anniversary to Ciara and her husband Russel Wilson! The singer shared a sweet message to her husband on Instagram, see it below; “HAPPY 1 YEAR BABY! YAY! I ❤️U!”…I’m Grateful to God for the Love he has given me, by putting you in my life. I have all that I need. Truly […]

The post Happy 1st Anniversary to Ciara & Russel Wilson! See her Sweet Message to Him appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

