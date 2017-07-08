Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“Harrysong Had No Visa And Never Travelled With His Money” – Kcee Reveals

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The squabble between Five Star Music boss, Kcee and Harrysong still drags on as both parties have refused to sheath their swords. During the week Harrysong posted a new court order slammed on him by Kcee from a Lagos State High Court. Saturday Beats caught up with Kingsley Okonkwo (Kcee) as he spoke on his now sour …

The post “Harrysong Had No Visa And Never Travelled With His Money” – Kcee Reveals appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.