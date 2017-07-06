Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Hart, Zlatan, Eto’o and the stars who fell out with Pep Guardiola – Goal.com

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Goal.com

Hart, Zlatan, Eto'o and the stars who fell out with Pep Guardiola
Goal.com
Some were taken aback by Dani Alves' decision to rescind his contract with Juventus in order to push through his now imminent move to Manchester City. However, the Brazilian right-back was desperate to be reunited with former Barcelona boss Pep …
Five things Pep Guardiola must do at Man City to conquer Europe in 10 yearsESPN FC (blog)
Why Messi is the best player I have seen – GuardiolaDaily Post Nigeria
Rory McIlroy's Man City fan dad helped to bring Pep Guardiola to the club!Manchester Evening News
The Independent –Soccer Laduma –SkySports –Buzz.ie
all 15 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.