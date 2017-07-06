Hart, Zlatan, Eto’o and the stars who fell out with Pep Guardiola – Goal.com
|
Goal.com
|
Hart, Zlatan, Eto'o and the stars who fell out with Pep Guardiola
Goal.com
Some were taken aback by Dani Alves' decision to rescind his contract with Juventus in order to push through his now imminent move to Manchester City. However, the Brazilian right-back was desperate to be reunited with former Barcelona boss Pep …
Five things Pep Guardiola must do at Man City to conquer Europe in 10 years
Why Messi is the best player I have seen – Guardiola
Rory McIlroy's Man City fan dad helped to bring Pep Guardiola to the club!
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!