Haruna Mubiru falls sick. [Photo]

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Photos, Uganda | 0 comments

Singer Haruna Mubiru is not feeling well.

We have learnt that the Kream Production singer checked into hospital early this week. This after he took to social media to ask fans to pray for his quick recovery.

He posted, “Your prayers needed my beloved fans.”

Haruna Mubiru in hospital

However, details about his illness still remain scanty.

We wish him a quick recovery.

The post Haruna Mubiru falls sick. [Photo] appeared first on Bigeye.ug.

This post was syndicated from Bigeye.ug. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

