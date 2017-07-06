Haruna Mubiru falls sick. [Photo]

Singer Haruna Mubiru is not feeling well.

We have learnt that the Kream Production singer checked into hospital early this week. This after he took to social media to ask fans to pray for his quick recovery.

He posted, “Your prayers needed my beloved fans.”

However, details about his illness still remain scanty.

We wish him a quick recovery.

Staff Writer

The post Haruna Mubiru falls sick. [Photo] appeared first on Bigeye.ug.

This post was syndicated from Bigeye.ug.

