Hate Speech: NBA Working with Security Agencies to punish Offenders

Abubakar Mahmoud, the president of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has called on media houses and opinion leaders to be careful of the kind of contents published or distributed on their platforms. According to Premium Times, Mahmoud, in a statement said that the NBA is working with the appropriate security agencies to ensure accountability for ‘hate speech’ […]

The post Hate Speech: NBA Working with Security Agencies to punish Offenders appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

