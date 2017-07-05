Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Heartbreaking image of baby rhino orphaned after poachers kill six in just ONE night on South African reserve – Mirror.co.uk

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Mirror.co.uk

Heartbreaking image of baby rhino orphaned after poachers kill six in just ONE night on South African reserve
Mirror.co.uk
Six rhinos were shot and butchered for their horns in just one night on a South African reserve. Poachers targeted the animals in KwaZulu-Natal's flagship Hluhluwe-Imfolozi reserve over the weekend. At least 11 gunshots were heard during Sunday night
Poachers kill six rhino in one night in Hluhluwe-ImfolozidefenceWeb
Poachers kill six rhinos in one night at South African game reserveMetro
Six white rhino killed in Hluhluwe-iMfolozi ParkCitizen
Daily Mail –Independent Online
all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.