Heartbreaking image of baby rhino orphaned after poachers kill six in just ONE night on South African reserve
Mirror.co.uk
Heartbreaking image of baby rhino orphaned after poachers kill six in just ONE night on South African reserve
Six rhinos were shot and butchered for their horns in just one night on a South African reserve. Poachers targeted the animals in KwaZulu-Natal's flagship Hluhluwe-Imfolozi reserve over the weekend. At least 11 gunshots were heard during Sunday night …
