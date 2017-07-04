Heavy Rainfall In Ado Ekiti Carries A Young, See Where His Dead Body Was Found (Graphic Photo)
‘It saddens my heart seeing this unfortunate & ugly incident happening in my beloved State.
This young dude was a victim of the heavy downpour that occurred in Ado Ekiti yesterday.
His lifeless body was later found behind Pathfinder Hotel, Iworoko road, Ado Ekiti. Ekiti State.
May God continually bestow His protection and mercy upon us. Amen’
The post Heavy Rainfall In Ado Ekiti Carries A Young, See Where His Dead Body Was Found (Graphic Photo) appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!